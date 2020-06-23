Mandana Karimi Talks About Love And Similarities Between Iranian And Indian Cultures

Mandana Karimi recently gave an interview with a news outlet about love and the chance of another marriage in her life. The actor went into details about her thoughts and beliefs on the whole institution of love and also chatted about being an animal lover.

Mandana Kaimi recently opened up about her opinions on love and marriage. The actor was already married before but it didn't work out between the two. When asked about her opinion on loving a person, Mandana responded by explaining how everyone, in the end, is human. If human stops loving, said the actor, there is no humanity left in them.

She then explained what 'love' meant to her by stating that it expands to loving a dog, loving a human, loving a partner, loving society and so on. She believed that the day someone stops loving, there is no humanity left in them. Mandana further said love is what makes a human - human. She solidified her statement by giving an example of a dog biting her. Mandana is an animal lover and she explained that it won't make her stop loving dogs all together as she understands that the act of aggression comes from a point of agitation and it also doesn't make the dog a good or a bad animal.

'The day I am ready, I will fall in love', says Mandana

When asked about marriage and building a house with a new partner, Mandana responded by saying that she has already gone through a lot. She said that the day she is ready, is the day she will fall in love. She further added how she truly believes in the fundamentals of getting married and having kids as this is in her core values. She also mentioned how she comes from a country like Iran which pretty much has the same moral values as India. Getting married and having kids is the essence of Iranian culture as well.

At the end of her Interview, Mandana added how she truly believes she will fall in love again. At the moment, the actor is busy working and, in her words, loves her work. Lastly, she added she had no clue when she would fall in love but was happy with work and friends for now.

Promo Pic Credit: Mandana Karimi's Instagram

