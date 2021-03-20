Mandar Chandwadkar Of 'Taarak Mehta' Fame Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares Video

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video and gave his health update.

"I am asymptomatic, healthy, and fine. I am home quarantining and following all the instructions and guidelines by his doctor and BMC," he said in the video. "Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask n maintain social distance.. i am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care n be safe," Mandar captioned the video. READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham family wins against Bhogilal's wickedness

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

On Friday, March 19, Mumbai witnessed its highest one-day surge in COVID-19 cases with 3062 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 3,55,897. At present, there are 20,140 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 62% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 3,23,281 after 1334 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,565. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Monday stands at 9.65% and 3.25%.

Till March 18, 36,62,472 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 2,63,349 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.56% from March 12- March 18. As of March 18, 720 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8352, 961, and 1527 respectively.

While there are 34 active containment zones currently, 305 buildings have been sealed. 16,885 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 572 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 124 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 91%.