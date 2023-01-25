Mandira Bedi On Life After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death: 'You Can Either Sink Or Swim'

Mandira Bedi recently opened up about having a hard time after the sudden demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. In a recent interview, the actress shared that her life changed drastically after losing her husband and she had no choice but to become strong for her family and two young kids.

"I was a strong person, I am a stronger person now," said Mandira to Hindustan Times.

Mandira also elaborated that losing her partner was a life-changing experience. "You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim."

The 'Shanti' actress believes that happiness must come from within as it is not something one can find. She further said that she chooses to find happiness even when she is doing nothing.

“The intent of being happy for no reason. That’s how I want to live my life and that I want to continue my journey", she concluded.

Raj Kaushal's sudden demise

The filmmaker Raj Kaushal died on June 30, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise came as a huge shock to Mandira, their children, family, friends, and well-wishers from the entertainment fraternity.

During his last rites, Mandira broke the gender stereotypes by carrying the bier of her husband Raj Kaushal. This didn't go well with the netizens who bashed her for the same. Several celebrities came out in support of the actress.

Mandira tied the knot with Film director Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999. The couple became parents to baby boy Vir on June 19, 2011. Later, the couple adopted a four-year-old baby girl Tara Bedi Kaushal.