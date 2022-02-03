Mandira Bedi Shares Glimpses From Mouni Roy's Wedding, Calls Her Beautiful 'inside & Out'

Mouni Roy is officially married to her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. The couple exchanged their vows on January 27, in Goa in a traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremony. The festivities were attended by Mouni's close friends from the industry, including Mandira Bedi, Manmeet Singh and Arjun Bijlani among others. Glimpses from their dreamy wedding broke the internet.

Actress Mandira Bedi who is a close friend of the Naagin actress and was an eye-witness of the big fat wedding took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared some unseen glimpses from Mouni Roy's wedding festivities.

Mandira Bedi shares glimpses from Mouni Roy's wedding

Mandira Bedi shared a series of pictures. The first picture had the duo posing with each other with a 'Diya' in the hand. In the next picture, the two were all smiles, as they posed with each other. The rest of the pictures included glimpses from her Bengali wedding, sangeet and Haldi ceremony. The last one featured Mandira planting a kiss on her best friend. Sharing the photos the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress captioned the post as "Here’s looking at you, my loving and lovely friend.. beautiful inside and out. Love you Mon! (red heart emoji) @imouniroy."

Here take a look at Mandira Bedi's post-

Earlier actor Arjun Bijlani also shared glimpses from the wedding and congratulated the couple.

Arjun Bijlani pens a sweet note for newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar

A few days back, TV star Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that captured the beautiful moments of him and his wife Neha Swami along with the bride and groom. From Haldi, Mehendi ceremony to the wedding day, Arjun's video had moments from the entire affair. In the caption, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor wrote, "A dream wedding… no I don’t mean it in a materialistic way. A dream my friend @imouniroy saw for so many years and it happened just like that with so much love laughter and happiness. To witness this dream come true was the happiest moment for all of us. Suraj ur a rockstar aur Hamari Mouni ko hamesha khush rakhna in which I have no doubts .. god bless you both alwaysssss . #sumikishaadi @nambiar13".

Here take a look at the post-

