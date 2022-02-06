Mandira Bedi Turns Host At Post-wedding Party For Newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding was no less than a dreamy affair in Goa. The couple exchanged their vows on January 27, in a traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremony. The festivities were attended by Mouni's close friends from the industry, including Mandira Bedi, Manmeet Singh, and Arjun Bijlani among others. Post their wedding, pictures from the big day are constantly surfacing online. Recently, actor Mandira Bedi who is a close friend of the Gold actor and was witness of the big fat wedding hosted a post-wedding party for the newlyweds. Mandira took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of the newly-weds from the party.

Mandira Bedi shares pictures with Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar

Mandira Bedi shared glimpses of the evening on her Instagram handle. In the photo, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor is seen donned in black-colored attire. Mandira paired her dress with black colored high boots. Mouni on the other hand was seen in a peach-colored leafy print saree. Suraj had sported a casual look with a sky blue shirt and blue jeans. The three were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Reportedly, the party was also attended by Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha. Meet Brothers were also part of the celebrations. Sharing the post Mandira captioned it as" Epic evening with the Mon and the Sun !! Surrounded by love (red heart emoji). So happy to have the celebrations continue..love you both.. मेरी प्यारी सुंदर दुल्हन और सबसे बेस्ट दूल्हे राजा !! @imouniroy @nambiar13 #aboutlastnight". Here take a look at her post-

Fans couldn't resist reacting and they jumped into the comments section and they flooded the comments section with comments like "wow gorgeous" other users wrote "You are a wonderful person! God bless you (red heart emoji)" another wrote, "U r such a strong inspiration to live the life (red heart emoji) God bless."The rest of the users simply admired the newlyweds. Mouni too reacted to the post and wrote "Thankkkkkkk youuuuu for the beautiful evening my M (heart emoji)". Here take a look at Mouni's reaction-

Mouni Roy also shared the same post on her Instagram and penned a long heartfelt caption for her friend. Mouni wrote "My friends are one of my life's greatest treasures. Friends, that are loyal are always there to make you laugh when you are down, they are not afraid to help you avoid mistakes and they look out for your best interest. I love my friends." She further thanked Mandira Bedi for inviting the duo for the lovely evening.

Image: Instagram@mandirabedi