Mandy Moore Looks Radiant At MTV Movie & TV Awards 2020; See Photos

On Monday, May 17, singer-turned-actor Mandy Moore took to her social media profile to surprise the fashion police with her gorgeous yellow ensemble. For the 29th edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the star opted to don a stylish thigh-high slit gown. While sharing her radiant look, Moore also called her look a ‘little sunshine’.

Mandy Moore at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

In the pictures shared by her, Moore can be seen slaying in a vibrant canary yellow dress with a plunging neckline and nipped waistline. The new mom and This Is Us star opted for a sophisticated look that featured her brunette tresses scooped back into a chic bun. Minimalistic makeup aptly brought out her naturally radiant features. Mandy Moore walked the red carpet in a pair of statement strappy black heels. The actor shared that she is “a little sunshine for the MTV Movie & TV Awards”. Here’s taking a quick look at the pictures shared by the actor below:

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor went gaga over it. while one wrote, “Wow ma’am!!! One of my all time faves on you!!!”, another said, “Jfc you absolute smokeshow”. Many users were stunned to see her lose all the baby weight in a short span of time. Talking about the same, a fan couldn’t resist and asked “Looking fantastic! How did you lose all the baby weight soooo fast?!? Always beautiful!”. Another fan just couldn’t keep up with all the gorgeousness and said, “How are you seriously this gorgeous?! It’s not fair”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online.

For the unversed, Mandy Moore embraced motherhood in the month of February this year by giving birth to a baby boy. The actor began dating Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and tied the knots with him in November 2018. The couple has recently embraced parenthood with the arrival of their little munchkin. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mandy Moore has bid adieu to the filming of This Is Us season 5. She recently took to her social media profile to commemorate the last day at work on the sets of the show. Take a look at it here:

(Image: Mandy Moore's Instagram & picture credit: Jenna Jones)

