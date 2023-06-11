Mangal Dhillon, Well Known Actor-director, Dies After Battling Cancer

Veteran actor Mangal Dhillon, who was well-known for his TV shows and films from the 90s, died in Ludhiana on June 11, just a few days before his birthday. Reportedly, the noted actor-director was battling cancer for a long time and was admitted to the hospital for a month. If reports are to be believed, he died while undergoing his treatment as his condition deteriorated over time. More details about his death is awaited.

Upon listening about his demise, Member of Parliament (Ferozepur) Sukhbir Singh Badal took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences. He tweeted that he was saddened to learn about the death of Mangal Dhillon as he was a noted writer, actor, producer, and director who worked predominantly in the Punjabi industry. He further added that it was a big loss to Indian cinema and his captivating voice and theatrical acts will be missed by his fans. He concluded by extending his heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

Check the post below:

(Mangal Dhillon passes away after battling cancer. | Image: Sukhbir Singh Badal/Twitter)

Mangal Dhillon's life so far

(Mangal Dhillon was a well-known personality in the Punjabi entertainment industry. | Image: Sukhbir Singh Badal/Twitter)

Mangal Dhillon was born in a village in Faridkot district in Punjab. He completed his schooling at a government-run school until fourth standard and then he moved to live on his father's farm in Uttar Pradesh. He further did his high school studies in the Lakhimpur Kheri district and returned to his native place to complete his higher studies.

After graduating from college, he worked in Delhi's theatre and joined the theatre in Chandigarh. However, he was well-known for his roles in the show Buniyaad, Junoon, The Great Maratha, Maulana Azad, Noorjahan, and more. He even featured in many films including Khoon Bhari Maang, Zakhmi Aurat, Amba, Pyar Ka Devta, Sahibaan, and Apna Desh Paraye Log among others. He even won several accolades during his career as an actor. He was felicitated with the Baba Farid Award for his film Khalsa by the Punjab Government.