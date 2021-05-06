Maniesh Paul Discusses COVID Protocols And More With A Doctor In His First Podcast

Post announcing his The Maniesh Paul Podcast on Wednesday evening, host Maniesh Paul has shared the teaser of his upcoming show on social media giving insights into his first episode. For the first episode, Maniesh Paul engaged in a conversation with Dr Gautam Bhansali who practices at the Bombay Hospital, highlighting the basic precautions to follow during COVID. Offering more insights into the nature of the virus, the podcast's episode clears the basic concepts around COVID.

Details of Maniesh Paul's podcast show

Announcing his new venture on social media, Maniesh Paul wrote, "The Maniesh Paul Podcast. Guys starting trrw!! On my youtube channel. Thanks, doctor @drgautambhansali1 for sharing some important info on covid...salute to all the doctors!!"(sic). Maniesh shared a glimpse of his podcast on Instagram and also informed that the entire episode is also available for citizens on YouTube. His podcast show is to distract people and entertain them for a little while, amid the tensed situation of rising covid-19 cases and the lockdown-like restrictions.

On the podcast, Maniesh covered a wide array of queries clearing the doubts of citizens right from knowing about the varied tests, best mask for usage, doubts around vaccination to tips for maintaining oxygen levels. Through his podcast, Maniesh Paul brought to life conversations about contemporary issues as well as stories of varied people from different walks of life. With his remarkable colloquial skills, Maniesh Paul is celebrated amongst the best hosts across the nation, known to successfully engage in hearty conversations with people from different fields. The guestlist of The Maniesh Paul Podcast includes actors, doctors, socialites amongst others, adhering to the diverse avenues of society.

Beginning his journey in showbiz as an RJ and a VJ, Maniesh Paul has conquered reality television with a long list of shows to his credit. The host is known for his spontaneity and wit. Making a mark on the silver screen as well, Maniesh Paul would be next seen joining the ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor for Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

IMAGE: MANIESH PAUL'S INSTAGRAM

