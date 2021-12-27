Maniesh Paul Shares Christmas Joy With Destitute; Donates 500 Pairs Of Footwear To Kids

Popular TV host and presenter Maniesh Paul has always been witnessed extending support to the needy. Paul celebrated Christmas by donating 500 pairs of footwear to the underprivileged children. This is not the first time that Maniesh has extended support to the destitute, but the Micky Virus actor has been very helpful throughout ever since the start of the COVID pandemic, through several means.

Maniesh Paul donates 500 pairs of footwear on Christmas

While stars celebrated Christmas with their family and friends, Maniesh Paul chose to spread happiness by contributing 500 pairs of footwear to underprivileged children. The popular TV host has extended help through various means during the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, he launched a podcast, a platform to support the needy, as a medium to ensure that the voices of people don't go unheard. The India's Got Talent host had welcomed the founder of The Earth Saviours Foundation, Ravi Kalra, who helps abandoned senior citizens and disabled people. Maniesh Paul donated a sum of 2.5 lakhs and 100kg ration on behalf of his podcast.

The actor, who has just wrapped up shooting for Jug Jugg Jiyo, also welcomed social activist Jitendra Shunty and later donated over 100kg of ration to the group in Delhi. Earlier, he had helped Chinu Kwatra, who has successfully launched projects like Beach Warriors, Roti Ghar, Naari-Shakti and Project Pathshala. Paul's podcast turned into a medium as comedian Bharti Singh donated Rs 50,000 to underprivileged kids via Khushiyaan Foundation.

Maniesh recently shared a picture wherein the actor was seen with his wife, Sanyukta Paul to wish fans and followers for Christmas. The Tees Maar Khan fame took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Merry Christmas to you all from the PAULS @sanyuktap #mp #life #blessed #staysafe." In the picture, the duo can be seen holding 'Merry Christmas' balloons in their hands.

Maniesh Paul on work front

On the work front, Maniesh Paul will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jiyo, which is an upcoming Hindi-language comedy-drama film. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Jug Jugg Jiyo stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul will also be seen in supporting roles. The film is set to release in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@manieshpaul