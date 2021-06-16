Maniesh Paul Visits Smriti Irani, Thanks Her For Her Hospitality And The "Kaadha"

Indian television host, anchor and actor Maniesh Paul recently visited Smriti Irani at her home. The actor recently took to Instagram to thank the hostess for her "Kaadha", which he seemingly drank while he was over.

With the changing times owing to the pandemic, people all around the world have witnessed several changes in the everyday routines and rituals. Maniesh Paul, who visited the politician and former actress Smriti Irani's house recently, expressed gratitude for her hospitality and pointed out that Kaadha has replaced the traditional welcoming beverage - Tea. Maniesh Paul's Instagram handle featured some pictures he clicked with the former actress.

Maniesh Paul's latest post with Smriti Irani

In Maniesh Paul's latest Instagram post ft. Smriti Irani, the two could be seen seated on the couch and smiling for the camera in the first picture. In the second picture, Maniesh featured an empty cup, presumably the one he drank from while over at Irani's house. Paul also featured his blue mask in the third picture, as proof that the two had kept social distancing norms in mind during their meeting.

Paul shared the photos with the caption:

Thanks for a cup of lovely KAADHA @smritiiraniofficial ma’am....kya time aa gaya hai...chai ki jagah sab KAADHA peeney lage hain!!but thanks for having me over and being warm as always

P.S: mask was taken off just for the pic...love you all

Spread love #mp #teatime #lovelymorning #smritiiranimam #warmth

Maniesh Paul, on the work front

One of the most popular television celebrities, Maniesh Paul visited the nation's beloved 'Tulsi' who is currently a member of the Union Cabinet as the Minister of Textiles and Minister of Women and Child Development. Aptly representing contemporary situations with his humourous touch regularly, Maniesh Paul uses his social media to entertain the netizens with his engaging posts.

The actor and host also recently launched a podcast, presenting heartfelt conversations with people from different walks of life, unfolding the varied facades of the pandemic. Maniesh also penned two heartwarming poems, depicting the emotions engulfing the nation with Covid-19's second wave.

Looking forward to his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul has an interesting line up of projects.

Image - Maniesh Paul's Instagram

