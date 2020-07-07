Maninee De Speaks About Separating From Mihir Misra After 16 Years Of Marriage

Television actors Maninee De and Mihir Misra have separated after being together for close to 16 years. The actors have been staying separately for quite some time now, which instantly triggered rumours amongst their fans. In a recent interaction, actor Maninee De revealed details about the current status of their marriage while also pointing out that she respects the relationship that the two have shared for so long.

Maninee De on separation with Mihir Misra

Maninee De and Mihir Misra have been one of the most loved couples of the television industry. The couple has decided to part ways after being together since their marriage in 2004. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, actor Maninee De spoke about living away from her husband and the strong bond that they have shared for so long. The actor was of the stance that every relationship goes through its own set of ups and downs. She confirmed that they have separated and have been living separately from each other for close to six months. According to reports, Maninee De is living with her daughter Dianoor and Mihir Misra has been living with his parents in Mumbai.

Read Gautam & Urvashi's Wedding Pic To Hina Being Scolded: Television News Recap Of The Week

Also read From Sujal-Kashish To Mihir-Tulsi: 5 Iconic On-screen Pairs From Ekta Kapoor Daily Soaps

Maninee De did not reveal many details on the reason for separation as she felt it was too personal to be divulged. She also said that she respects the sacredness and sanctity of their relationship. She said that they both gave their best to the relationship but the outcome is not in their hands.

Maninee De also spoke about how people expected them to stay together only for a short while but they actually made it through 16 years. She also credited the love, care and compassion that they carry for each other. Maninee De is of the belief that people evolve in a relationship and that evolution sometimes happens on divergent paths, which is what happened in their case.

Maninee De also said that the couple probably had a karmic debt that played its course over time. She also stated that the two individuals were friends first and lovers later, which widely worked in their favour.

Read 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' Star Ronit Roy's Net Worth As He Rose To Become India's 'Mihir'

Also read Hina Khan Says Television Actors Are Often Looked Down Upon By Everyone

Image Courtesy: Mihir Misra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.