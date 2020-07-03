Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Where Her 'strength' Comes From With Pictures Before 'vidaai'

Recently, actor Sangeita Chauhaan, who took marriage vows with Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan, shared a few photos from their wedding. In a slideshow, Sangeita Chauhaan added three selfies, which featured her along with her brother and parents. In the caption, Sangeita Chahuhaan revealed what her parents and brother said during her vidaai ceremony.

The caption of her post read, "While leaving my home to start a new life, when mummy papa said "Rona nahi hai" (do not cry) and @ankur_kchauhan said "Abe make up kharab ho jaayega[a laughing emoticon]" (you'll spoil ur make up[a laughing emoticon]) I realised where my strength comes from..."

Sangeita and her family is seen posing with all-smiling faces for the selfie. The comments section of the post was flooded with the wishes for the newly-wedded couple.

READ | Manish Raisinghan-Sangeita Chauhaan's COVID Wedding: Couple Plans Virtual Dinner With Kin

Sangeita Chauhaan's parents' words before vidaai:

READ | Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan's wedding

Actor Manish Raisinghan married actor Sangeita Chauhan in a private ceremony in Mumbai, on June 30. Manish and Sangeita opted for a small wedding in a gurudwara with only 10 people in attendance, in order to follow the government stipulated guidelines for social gatherings during lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Sangeita was sporting a stunning rani pink benarasi suit with a matching face mask and a statement necklace, chooda and kaleere while Manish complemented her in a soft pink kurta paired with an indigo jawahar jacket. Numerous pictures and videos of their wedding took the internet by storm.

READ | Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Manish and Sangeita met on the sets of the 2016's romance-drama show Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and fell in love with each other. Though the series went off air after a year, their adorable pictures and PDA on the internet always managed to grab the attention of their fans.

Speaking about the wedding, Manish told a leading news portal that his dad told him that he should get married and he agreed. Manish further said that his father thought he was joking. And, later he called up Sangeita and asked her for the marriage. Sangeita was surprised and on the same day their parents met via video call and everything was fixed.

READ | Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.