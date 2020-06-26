Newly Engaged Actor Manish Risinghan's Net Worth Will Astound You; Details Inside

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan recently announced that he was getting married to his co-star Sangeita Chauhan on June 30, 2020. The actor revealed that he will be marrying Sangeita Chauhan at a Gurudwara with just 10 people attending his wedding due to the lockdown. Fans of the Manish Raisinghan were pleasantly surprised by his sudden announcement, and many took to social media to congratulate him. Here is a look at Manish Raisinghan's net worth and career before he ties the knot.

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan's total net worth

Manish Raisinghan did not start off his career as an actor. When he first started, Manish Raisinghan was actually an acclaimed and talented model. In fact, he even placed fourth in the Grasim Mr India contest in 2002. He won three major titles at the contest, Mr Photogenic, Mr Best Smile, and Mr Best Dressed Male.

The actor then successfully managed the transition to acting. He is most known for playing the role of Siddhant Bharadwaj in the massively popular TV show, Sasural Simar Ka. He is also popular for playing Sameer Gheewala in Teen Bahuraniyaan. Besides these two shows, he has also featured in a number of other popular Hindi dramas.

Manish Raisinghan is not only a talented actor but he is also an accomplished martial arts expert. He reportedly has a Black Belts in karate, kung fu, and kickboxing. Moreover, Manish Raisinghan is also a three-time national champion in martial arts and he even qualified for the world championship four separate times. Unfortunately, he was unable to pursue sports due to a lack of sponsorship. Manish Raisinghan is also a district-level champion in roller-skating.

His main source of income is his TV shows and film appearances. According to a report, the actor has an approximate net worth of around $1-5 Million. In INR, that is around ₹7 crores to ₹37 crores. According to another report, the actor earned around 30-40k for each episode of Sasuraal Simar Ka.

Manish Raisinghan is all set to get married to Sangeita Chauhan in a lockdown wedding. In an interview with a news organisation, the actor revealed that neither of their parents will be making it to the event as their parents are senior citizens. As the government has banned any social gathering of over 50 people, Manish Raisinghan's wedding will only have 10 select guests.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

