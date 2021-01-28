Manish Verma Opens Up About The Prep For His New Character In 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'

Zee TV's brand new show Teri Meri Ikk Jindi's promo has been out and the show is all set to go on floors on January 27, 2021. Actor Manish Verma who was last seen in the TV show Beyadh 2 will be seen portraying a negative character, Gulshan, on Teri meri Ikk Jindri. Manish Verma's character as Gulshan is of a young good looking college boy and the audience will be witnessing many shades of his character as Gulshan.

Manish to join 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' Cast as a negative character

Manish Verma has undergone a physical transformation, for his character as Gulshan on the show. The actor will be flaunting his chiseled abs and torso on the show, which will be worth the hard work he put in. Speaking about preparing for his character, Manish Verma said it took him good two months to achieve the desired body shape. Being a foodie, it was extremely challenging for him, and moreover, being a Delhite giving up on delicacies like Chole Bhature and Momos was the most difficult part.

Ever since the actor got to know about his character, he has been on low carbs and high protein diet, and that too without a cheat day. He has a strict diet plan and he follows it on daily basis. He makes sure not to miss his workout even for a single day. He focuses on cardio and CrossFit along with some meditation, which is a must for him.

Manish Verma also said that the initial days were difficult for him because of his endless cravings for street food. He added that he does not crave that kind of food dishes any more. He added that the routine has brought a balance in his life and would like to maintain it in the future too.

'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' plot

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri cast also includes actors Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan in the lead roles, along with actor Manish Verma. Adhvik Mahajan will be seen in the character of Jogi, while actor Amandeep Sidhu will be seen in the role of Mahi. Set in the backdrop of Punjab, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri plot revolves around the love story of Mahi and Jogi. While Jogi tries to woo Mahi, the latter is initially against love and relationships and has different ambitions in life.

With inputs from PR

