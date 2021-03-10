Manish Verma Talks About His Beliefs In Lord Shiva On Occasion Of Mahashivratri

Actor Manish Verma who is currently playing the role of a negative character named Gulshan in the Zee TV show Teri Meri Ikk Jindi opened up about his religious beliefs. The actor on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri talked about his fervent belief in Lord Shiva.

Manish Verma talks about his belief in Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri

According to a media statement, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri's Manish Verma who plays the character of Gulshan said, “I have been a big devotee of Lord Shiva or you can say I am a ‘Shivbhakt’. This festival really means a lot to me as meditating and praying brings a lot of positive energy within me. No matter where I am, I never forget to visit the temple early in the morning on such an auspicious day. Like every year, I usually keep a fast too and this year too I plan to do the same. I hope this day brings an optimistic spirit in everyone’s life and give them the power to achieve almost everything they desire”.

Manish Verma has worked in several popular television serials. He initially started his career as a model and later he was selected to play important roles in shows like Kavach, Kundali Bhagya, and Beyhadh 2. He has gained a lot of popularity from his amazing performance in these shows. Manish Verma even made his debut into the digital space by starring in the show Jamai 2.0 in 2019 in which he worked with actors like Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, and Achint Kaur.

About Teri Meri Ikk Jindri

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri revolves around the love story of Mahi and Jogi. While Jogi tries to win the heart of Mahi, the latter has different goals in life and is against the philosophy of love and relationships. The show is set in the backdrop of Punjab. Manish Verma plays the role of Gulshan in the show who is a negative character. Actors like Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajanplay the lead roles. Adhvik Mahajan helms the role of Jogi whereas Amandeep Sidhu plays the role of Mahi in the show.

Image Credits: Manish Verma's Instagram