Manisha Rani Says Her 'vibe Matches With Tony Kakkar' As Dating Rumours Swirl

Days after Tony Kakkar and social media influencer Manisha Rani were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai, reports of a potential romantic relationship brewing between them have been doing the rounds on the internet. The duo met on a reality show in August this year. Now, the dancer and social media influencer has broken her silence on whether she is dating the singer or not.

2 things you need to know

Tony Kakkar is a Bollywood singer who has lent his voice to several hit songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Coca Cola and more.

Manisha Rani participated in a reality show recently but was eliminated before the finale.

Manisha Rani praises Tony Kakkar

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manisha Rani dismissed dating rumours with Tony Kakkar and called her "closest friend". She also showered praise on him and his sister Neha Kakkar.

"No, Tony Kakkar is one of my closest friends now. It's been a little time since I met him and his nature is so good. Even Neha Kakkar is very nice. They are very down to earth. Our vibes matched and we became friends. Rest, there is nothing between us as of now," she said.

(Toni Kakkar and Manisha Rani at city | Image: Varinder Chawla)

How did the dating rumours swirl?

Earlier, Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The singer carried chocolates and a white rose to their "date". Before posing for photos, they hid gifts from the public eye. Netizens started to ship the pair as "Tonisha".

Earlier, Tony and Asees Kaur entered the reality show Manisha was a part of and treated everyone to a musical concert. Manisha and Tony even danced together, which gave fans a hint of their chemistry. The singer even made an offer to the social media influencer to feature in his music video.

The Kakkar family also noticed how the two interacted with one another. What added fuel to the fire was when Rohanpreet Singh, Neha's husband, shared an Instagram story jokingly referring to Manisha as "bhabhi" (sister-in-law). Interestingly, out of all the contestants on the reality show, Tony only follows Manisha on Instagram.