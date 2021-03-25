Manju Pathrose Of 'Bigg Boss 2 Malayalam' Hits Back At Those Who Questioned Her Tattoo

Bigg Boss 2 star Manju Pathrose recently opened up on the backlash she received post the release of her tattoo video. In an interaction with Malayalam Filmibeat, Manju Pathrose stated that she barely cares about the backlash she receives on social media as such a response happens on a regular basis. She revealed that even if a certain group trolls her for her choices, she does not get bothered, as she regularly receives supportive messages from her fans. That kind of positive energy is what she chooses to focus on as that is what is important, she said.

Bigg Boss 2’s Manju Pathrose on tattoo backlash

Manju Pathrose is one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 2, who has always been in the news for her strong statements. The reality star had lately been in the news ever since she released a video of herself getting tattooed. She received a mixed response from the people as a part of the internet was extremely supportive of her while the other part was quite upset about the video release.

Manju Pathrose also said that people will always have an opinion, no matter what. She stated that they might have an opinion on what she is saying right now as well. She believes it is her body and it was her choice to get a tattoo so social media barely has a part in it. She made it clear that such hate does not bother her as she focuses on the flip side of the coin.

Manju Pathrose also revealed that there was a time when she would easily get affected by such hate but now she is not affected by it. She admitted that with time, she realized that there is always a section of the internet that endlessly loves and supports her. She said that even if ten people send her supportive messages then it is enough positive energy to thrive on. Manju Pathrose also spoke about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Malayalam and advised people that they must let the contestants play their game, their way as there is no guidebook to follow in this game.

Image Courtesy: Manju Pathrose Facebook