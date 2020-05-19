Local Gurudwara Helps Manmeet Grewal's Wife To Go To Punjab After His Tragic Demise

Manmeet Grewal, the Adaat Se Majboor actor and casting director shocked everyone with his suicide on Friday night, May 15, 2020. The actor's last rites were performed that very day while a paath took place in the local Gurudwara in Kharghar. They are also helping his wife return back to her hometown in Punjab during the nationwide lockdown.

Manmeet Grewal's wife is being sent back to Punjab with the help of the local Gurudwara

Manmeet Grewal's untimely demise has shocked the television industry. However, during such tough times, the local Gurudwara has come forward to help Manmeet's wife go back to Punjab during the nationwide lockdown. The late actor's friend, Manjit Singh revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that Manmeet's wife was going back as there was nothing left for her in the city.

Talking about this further, Manjit Singh added that he is in Kharghar making arrangements for Manmeet Grewal's wife to return back to Punjab. He added that the whole process was taking a lot of time due to the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown as flights and trains are not available. He also said that she would be travelling by a private car and they are waiting for NOC and police permissions.

Manjit Singh added that the local Gurudwara had provided them sixty thousand rupees for the journey. Another woman, who also hailed from Punjab, will be accompanying Manmeet Grewal's wife as she is disturbed right now. Singh also said that the entire arrangement is being done by the local Gurudwara itself.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson Swore On "stack Of Bibles" To Stay Away From Kristen Stewart, Here's Why

Manjit Singh also revealed in the interview that he had spoken to Manmeet Grewal that very evening and the actor seemed fine. However, later at night he locked the bedroom door from the inside and hung himself. Manmeet's wife rushed inside and screamed for help. Manjit said that although people had come no one was ready to touch him fearing he was suffering from COVID-19. He also revealed that rather than helping some of the people were busy shooting videos.

Also Read: Mallika Sherawat Shares A Throwback Photo From Her School Days, Netizens Go 'wow'

Manmeet Grewal was suffering financial difficulties with lack of work during the Coronavirus lockdown revealed his friend, Manjit. He also said that the actor was working on a few commercials and web series but all of these had been put on hold due to the lockdown. According to reports, Manmeet did not even have enough money to pay his rent and had to mortgage his wife's gold ornaments.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Summer Essentials With Homemade Face Mask On; See Pic

Also Read: SS Rajamouli Had Predicted That Rana Daggubati Will Get Hitched Before Prabhas; Read Here

Image credit: Manmeet Grewal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.