'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2': Anupam Shyam Reveals His Character Will Turn Romantic

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 is about to hit the television screens on March 15. The show will see Pooja Gor, Arhaan Behll and Anupam Shyam reprising their roles from the previous season. Anupam Shyam will be playing Thakur Sajjan Singh in a new avatar which will be different from the first season. The earlier season is remembered for Sajjan Singh's villainous side and his heavy dialogues, but in this season the audience will witness him turning romantic and family-oriented.

Anupam Shyam talks about his character in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2

Speaking to Spotboye, Anupam Shyam revealed that Sajjan will be romantic this time. Earlier he used to be a hooligan. However, this time he will completely focus on his family and grandchildren. But, if someone creates any hurdle, he will go on to do what he is known for.

He also added that he loves portraying the character of Sajjan Singh because it is unique. What he does is different like everyone drinks milk in a cup or glass but Sajjan Singh drinks on a metal plate. He stated that this time also his habits remain the same. The only difference is that he has become cool. He will speak to Thakurain (Wife) romantically and sing songs for her.

About Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2

The teaser shows Sajjan Singh is back after nine years to take control over the whole of India. Pooja, who will be seen as Pratigya once again, vows to hit back at him. Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 cast will also include Chetan Hansraj, Aalika Shaikh, Parvati Sehgal and more. The much-awaited season 2 of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya is being produced under Rajan Shahi in collaboration with Pearl Grey. The show will air on Star Bharat on March 15, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya season one aired on STAR Plus. The show premiered on December 7, 2009, and the last episode was aired on October 27, 2012. In the first season, Pratigya, who was born and brought up in a progressive family, was forced to marry her stalker, Krishna. She eventually falls in love with him, and he too joins her in fighting for her rights in the regressive Thakur family. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.2 out of 10.