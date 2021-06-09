'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2' Spoiler: Meera Confronts Pratigya For Interfering In Her Life

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 is a drama television series that released in March 2021 and has managed to win hearts within a few months of its telecast. It has been receiving a positive response from the audience, keeping them entertained and the twists and turns in the show keep the audience wondering about what will happen next. In Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2's latest episode, it was shown that Krishna gifts Pratigya a saree as a token of his apology. Read ahead to know more about Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 spoiler.

A look at Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 spoiler

In the previous episode, Krishna gifts Pratigya a saree which will create a problem in the upcoming episode. Meera thinks that Krishna bought a saree for her. Krishna tells her that it is for his secretary. Meera becomes upset with him for gifting a saree to another woman. He doesn’t respond to her and heads to the bar and dreams about Pratigya sitting in front of him. This makes him realize that he is getting attracted to her, although he is not such kind of a person who goes after other women. However, he continues to drink and Pratigya arrives at the bar to drop him home safely. On arriving home, Pratigya helps Krishna to get out of the car while Meera notices them from the balcony. In the upcoming episode, Meera will confront Pratigya for interfering in her and Krishna’s life.

More about the show

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 premiered on March 15, 2021, on Star Bharat and is a sequel to the 2009 show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya that aired on Star Plus. The show is created by Rajan Shahi and stars Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in the lead roles. The story revolves around a woman, Pratigya who finds herself conflicted between her duty as a public prosecutor and her emotions as a mother. In the middle of all this, her husband loses his memory and she puts efforts to get close to him becoming his assistant. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM MANN KI AWAAZ PRATIGYA 2)

