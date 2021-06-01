Manoj Chandila Talks About His Passion For Books, Encourages People To Learn New Skills

Zee TV’s show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri has been successfully entertaining the masses with its unique love story. The show stars Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan in lead roles. In the latest episodes, Manoj Chandila’s character has brought intriguing twists in the show and in a recent media interaction, he revealed that he is working hard for his character and is an avid reader when he has free-time.

Manoj Chandila talks about reading books and learning new skills

According to a media statement, Manoj Chandila revealed that he is an avid reader and this habit has come to him much later in life. Talking about how he inculcated the habit of reading Manoj said, “I initially began reading fiction books, Chetan Bhagat’s work in particular. Soon, after reading most of his titles, I began reading Khaled Hosseini’s books and became a big fan of his work, The Kite Runner especially. While it was a tad bit serious, it was definitely a book I just couldn’t put down."

The actor then talked more about his passion for reading books and even recommended some good books. He said, "I became an avid reader after I graduated to reading non-fiction books which truly caught my interest. In fact, the three titles that I believe are a must-read within this space are Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking Fast and slow, Robert Green’s Mastery and The Laws Human Nature by the same name. All three books are brilliantly written and include thoughtful concepts about the way the human mind works and on dealing with life scenarios. I have also developed a keen interest for spiritual books in the last few months. The first book that I read was Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda which was indeed an eye opener after which I also read the Bhagvad Gita. Currently, I have ordered another book in this genre which is Karma by Sadhguru and while I haven’t got around to reading it, I am confident it will be a wonderful read. I suggest all avid-readers to read these five pieces of art.”

Later on, Manoj Chandila even highlighted that the habit of reading can do wonders in keeping a person’s mind calm and composed. He even gave an important message and said that there is a term called mental diet where one must be mindful of what they watch or imbibe in their lives. He added that one should learn a new skill in free time so that they actually want to utilize that skill then they may not have the time to learn it.

IMAGE: PR

