Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan And Sapna Choudhary To Feature In Crime Show 'Mauka-E-Vardaat'

Set against the backdrops of real locations in India, the upcoming show Mauka-e-Vardaat will present various stories of the most inconceivable, unimaginable crimes, their approach, and methodology. Each story, packed into a daily powerful weekday episode, will have a woman protagonist who will play an instrumental role in unravelling the mystery of these baffling crimes. The show will be an anthology series featuring the most thrilling and most mysterious stories inspired by real-life, leaving the audience at the edge of the seats with the most unpredictable events.

Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan to feature in crime show

The show Mauka-e-Vardaat will also highlight mysterious crime cases that will boggle the audience's mind, compelling one to believe that the rhetoric 'reality is stranger than fiction'. The show will feature Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Sapna Choudhary, giving a glimpse into the most baffling crimes. Produced by RaviRaj Creations, Hemant Prabhu Studioz, A&I Productions, and Spacewalkker Films, Mauka-E-Vardaat will premiere on March 9, 2021, at 7:00 pm on &TV and will air every Monday to Friday.

Speaking about his experience, actor Manoj Tiwari said, "I am excited to be a part of the show. Crime is a scary and often uncontrollable part of life. Whenever a crime occurs, it shocks and makes everyone nosy, wanting to find out what, why, and how behind it. However, Mauka-E-Vardaat goes a step further and dwells into such crime mysteries that are beyond belief, compelling the audience to think, Yeh Hua Toh Kaise Hua?"

Actor Ravi Kishan said that every day one reads or hears of so many crimes happening in and around us and these incidents are, no doubt, disturbing but some are so shocking and bewildering. He added that "Not just by the mere intensity of heinousness but also by sheer puzzlement of how a seemingly impossible crime was made possible! I have been a part of several shows, but the concept of Mauka-E-Vardaat is refreshingly different with gripping stories of the most unbelievable crimes." Sapna Chaudhary also shared, "What stood out to me in Mauka-E-Vardaat, is that the storytelling is from the point of view of a woman protagonist who will solve the mystery of these unthinkable crimes, which is a USP of the show and make for an interesting watch."

