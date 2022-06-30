Manu Punjabi Claims He Got Death Threats From Sidhu Moosewala's Killers; Given Security

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi claimed that he received death threats from assassins who killed Punjabi rapper-turned politician Sidhu Moosewala. Manu revealed that the goons demanded Rs 10 lakhs from him and threatened to kill him in the absence of the sum. He has also been provided security by the Jaipur police, who have allegedly caught the man behind the extortion.

Manu also shared the letter which was apparently sent to him by the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

In a statement via his Twitter handle, Manu mentioned that he had a 'stressful' last week after getting threat mails from people claiming to be a part of Lawrence Bishnoi's team. Take a look.

Ifeel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha

Add SP RamSingh ji

Comm Anand shrivtastav ji @jaipur_police to provide me security & find out the culprit.Igot email,claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would killme.Last week was stressful pic.twitter.com/BD6k5i226R — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) June 29, 2022

In the letter shared by him, it has been mentioned that Manu needs to deposit Rs 10 lakh within 4 hours, failing which he will be killed. It has also been stated that if he tries to act smart and tell authorities about the threat note, there's no coming back for him. The letter concluded by forcing him to deposit the sum and forget about the incident to ensure the safety of him and his family.

The document had the digital signatures of Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster who reportedly claimed responsibility for killing Sidhu Moosewala. As per reports, the man threatening Manu was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor area.

Rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight at a village in Mansa on May 29. The murder happened a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government.

