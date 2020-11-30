Manu Punjabi's Biography: Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

Manoj Punjabi, popularly known as Manu Punjabi, is an Indian actor, model and a real estate businessman. Hailing from Jaipur, Manu participated in the reality show The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika in the year 2013. Manu Punjabi rose to fame for his simple yet charming personality and created a huge fanbase for himself. Here's everything you need to know about the actor: from his early life to his net worth. Read ahead to know more.

Manu Punjabi's Biography

Manu Punjabi's early life

Manu was born on December 27, 1982, and hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He completed his education from Mahesh High School, Jodhpur and was a remarkable student. According to a report by India.com, Manu is a family-oriented man and is was very close to his family who has always supported him. As a child, Manu's dream was to be a cricketer, however, that changed eventually and he set out to be a real estate businessman after completing his graduation. Presently, Manu Punjabi's age is 38 years old.

Manu Punjabi's net worth

Apart from his business, Manu has also created his own YouTube channel to keep his fans entertained. According to statsmash.com, Manu Punjabi's net worth is around $1.3 million. He has garnered around 4.25 lakh subscribers on YouTube. The reality star first made an appearance on the show The Bachelorette India- Mere Khyalon Ki Mallika which aired on Life Ok. He garnered a huge fan following for himself because of his entertaining personality and a good sense of humour.

Manu Punjabi's Instagram

Along with YouTube, Manu also has a huge fan following on Instagram. With around 276K followers, Manu finds new and interesting ways to keep his fans entertained. Fans cannot hold themselves from commenting and reacting to Manu Punjabi's photos and videos on Instagram.

In one of his past posts, Manu posted a picture of himself and captioned it, "Kaisa Samay Aaya Ki duriyan Dava ban gai". Manu was seen in a candid pose and dotted a funky shirt while he looked away from the camera. One of the fans' commented, "Literally bro a grt fan of urs" while another wrote, "Hi Manu I am your biggest fan from Norway". Take a look at the post below.

