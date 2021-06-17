Marathi Actor Mayuresh Kotkar Gets Bail In 'defamatory' Facebook Post Case; Read Details

On June 13, 2021, Thane Police arrested a Marathi artist Mayuresh Kotkar in connection with a "defamatory" post on Facebook which was against Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde. The arrest was based on a complaint filed by the ruling Shiv Sena party and Mayuresh was first produced before the court and later sent to judicial custody. Three days later, the actor got bail on Wednesday. Read ahead to know more.

Marathi actor Mayuresh Kotkar granted bail

Mayuresh Kotkar had been accused of posting an objectionable statement on Facebook against the minister and his family over the naming of the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai. The complaint was registered by Shiv Sena operator Yogesh Jankar and the artist was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for defamation and other charges. While filing the complaint, Yogesh said that using defamatory words for any person or family is not accepted and there should be some limitations while arguing or posting anything on social media which caused him to come forward and lodge a complaint.

According to the police, Mayuresh Kotkar's post could have ignited enmity between the two communities. The official added that he had posted the alleged objectionable matter on the Facebook page of the minister on June 11, 2021. According to Hindustan Times, Mayuresh Kotkar’s lawyer, B Sonawane said that the court has granted him bail on Wednesday. He added, “The argument happened on Tuesday, but the court reserved the order; and on Wednesday, he is out on bail.”

It is reported that Mayuresh used defamatory language against minister Eknath Shinde and his parents while questioning his suggestion to name the upcoming airport after Shiv Sena founder and patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray. Mayuresh, who has acted in several Marathi serials, recently participated in the Agari community's campaign to name the airport after Dinkar B Patil, who was the former parliamentarian from Maharashtra and a senior member of Peasants and Workers Party of India. Last week, local villagers protested the same by forming a 12-km-long human chain and also threatened to lay a siege on the Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai on June 24.

(IMAGE: MAYURESH KOTKAR'S FACEBOOK)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.