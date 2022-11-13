Last Updated:

Marathi TV Actor Kalyani Kurale Killed In Road Accident In Kolhapur

Marathi television actor, Kalyani Kurale, died after her motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer tractor in Kolhapur district, a police official said.

Kalyani Kurale

A 32-year-old Marathi television actor died after her motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer tractor in Kolhapur district, a police official said on Sunday.

Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, who appears in the TV serial Tujyhat Jeev Rangala, was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway, the official said.

"She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions," the Kolhapur police official said

