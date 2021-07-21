Marvel What If...? Release Date & Schedule: When Will Episode 1 Release On Disney+Hotstar

Marvel is all set to feature its first animated TV series named What If which will showcase the actor Jeffrey Wright as the narrator. Created by AC Bradley, the makers of the show recently unveiled the release date and featured the poster of What If. The series will explore the areas of major moments that could possibly happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel What If release date

Marvel’s What If will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright who will be essaying the role of Uatu/The Watcher who observes the multiverse and creates a cool relationship with humanity. Season one of the series has been slated to release on August 11, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar and will end on October 13 with a total of 10 episodes. As the series will be a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the makers are also gearing up for the second season consisting of 10 episodes.

As What If is the first animated series by Marvel Studios, AC Bradley will be the head writer of the series while Bryan Andrews will be the director. Every episode of the series will begin with a question stating What If and will continue with an instance that never happened during the MCU. Instances such as What if Avengers became zombies, what if Tony Stark gets saved by Killmonger, what if Carter became Captain America, etc. As the What If Trailer recently surfaced on the internet, it depicted these scenarios and other instances that weren’t quite obvious to the fans. The show might also feature some of the iconic characters from Marvel namely Doctor Strange, Thor, Loki, Hawkeye, Vision, Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Howard the Duck, The Ancient One, Ego and many more.

What If cast

What If cast that will be voicing for the characters on the show include actors namely Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Star-Lord, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Seth Green as Howard the Duck, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Taika Waititi as Korg and others.

