Mastan Chandra: All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Kannada's Wild Card Contestant

Mastan Chandra, a contestant in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is a young actor working in the South film industry. Mastan's Bigg Boss Kannada journey was not long as he was a wild card entry in the reality TV show. Here is a list of things you need to know about the aspiring actor, Mastan Chandra.

Chandra Mastan Bigg Boss Kannada general trivia

Mastan is from Bangalore and has two kids with his wife. Mastan Chandra is all set to make his debut in the South film industry in the movie Devayani which will be released under his own production. The Bigg Boss contestant completed his studies at Seshadrippuram Composite PU college in Bengaluru.

Mastan Chandra in Bigg Boss Kannada

Mastan Chandra entered the house of Bigg Boss Kannada along with another contestant as a wild card entry and was told to keep his identity a secret from the other members of the house. In the 96th episode of the reality TV show, Mastan was allowed to reveal his identity to his fellow housemates. The fourth season of the TV reality show premiered on the 9th of October in 2016.

Hosting the show was actor Sudeep who also hosted the previous season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The show featured contestants like Kirik Keerthi, Malavika Avinash, Karunya Ram, Sparsha Rekha, and Sheetal Shetty. The winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Kannada was Pratham followed by Kirik Keerthi and Rekha.

About Mastan Chandra's house raid:

Mastan Chandra's house was raided by the Govindapuram police on suspicion of peddling drugs. The Central Crime Branch police have been raiding several popular personalities from the Kannada Film Industry in an on-going investigation of a Drug racket case in Bangalore.

Disclaimer: The information about the actor's trivia is sourced from different websites. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the actor's personal trivia

All Images credit: Mastan Chandra's Facebook and Still from Bigg Boss Kannada

