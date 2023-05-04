MasterChef Australia To Return With 15th Season After Judge Jock Zonfrillo's Death

The 15th season of "MasterChef Australia" will now air on May 7, a week after it was postponed due to the sudden death of judge Jock Zonfrillo.

In a statement on the show's official Twitter page, Australian channel Network 10 on Wednesday said the late Scottish chef's family members had given their blessing to go ahead with the new season which was filmed before Zonfrillo's death on May 1.

"With the full support of Jock Zonfrillo's family, MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30 pm on Sunday, 7 May. MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks.

"It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted Judge and Chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come," the channel said in the statement.

A special programme dedicated to Zonfrillo will air directly before the "MasterChef Australia" episode on current affairs show "The Sunday Project", the channel said.

"With contributions from friends, he held closely, the show will honour Jock by reflecting on his personal and professional life in a celebration of his incredible achievements," the statement read.

Zonfrillo became a judge on "MasterChef Australia" in 2019 along with Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, stepping in for the long-running cookery competition show's original hosts Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan.