MasterChef Australia' Winner Justin Narayan Shares Future Plans, Says 'extremely Excited'

After winning the latest season of the popular culinary show 'MasterChef Australia', Indian-origin Justin Narayan is extremely excited about his future endeavours. Justin recently brought immense pride to the country after he won the show and impressed the judges with delectable cuisines. In a recent interview with ANI, Justin, a Fijian Indian who lives in Australia, spoke about his culinary journey so far and his future plans.

Justin Narayan shares his plans for future endeavours post-winning Master Chef

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Justin explained that "I would love to be in the restaurant game. That would be a lot of fun. Opening up a restaurant is definitely on my mind, but at this stage, I'm just trying to learn as much as possible. I want to get more cooking experience and then hopefully jump into the food entertainment side. Also, I want to make really some fun cooking YouTube videos...so that's the goal for now.”

For the unversed, last month, Justin was announced as the winner of 'MasterChef Australia 13', which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. He defeated finalists Pete Campbell and Kishwar Chowdhury to clinch the coveted trophy. On being asked whether he expected his win, Justin responded with a big no. "I never thought that I would win this show. I thought I would just come and learn different things but winning the show definitely blew my expectations. It's a huge honour to win 'MasterChef Australia'," he added.

Justin who was completely numb and stunned to hear his name being declared the winner shared how he celebrated his victory.

He admitted sleeping for hours and then celebrating the victory with his wife. “I slept for many hours and after that, I spent some time with my wife. We went out for dinner and spend time with family and friends. It was a simple celebration," he said. Justin has been cooking since he was 13 years old. His cooking skills are heavily influenced by both his Fijian and Indian descent.

"My family has the greatest influence on me. Our family would always have someone who's always cooking. Be it a wedding or some other occasion, my family members always get excited to prepare food for people...so I guess it's something that's always been ingrained in my culture. But then also like growing up in Australia made me watch really different and cool shows such as 'MasterChef Australia' and Jamie Oliver's shows," Justin said.

IMAGE: Justin Narayan/iNSTAGRAM

