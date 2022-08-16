'MasterChef India' New Season Set To Arrive, Will Celebrate 'food Ka Tyohar'; Watch Promo

India is known for its diverse cultures and traditions across the globe. The country has a plethora of languages, and customs, and the rich essence of its diversity is also found in its platter of food. One of the most popular food shows around the world, MasterChef has been displaying this wide range of food and flavours in the nation for over a decade now.

Reports that Sony Entertainment Television bagged the rights for the Indian adaptation of the culinary reality show MasterChef this year was doing the rounds. The fan favourite reality cooking show is produced as well as distributed by Endemol Shine India. The network has now confirmed its acquisition from the Star network with a brand new promo for the upcoming season of the show. The caption of Sony TV's Instagram post read, "Manayenge India ke food ka tyohar! MasterChef India, Jald, Sony par." Take a look at the promo here.

Viewers were delighted after watching the new promo of the upcoming show. A fan lauded the channel's reality TV show lineup and penned, "Indian Idol, KBC, India's Got Talent, Shark Tank India, The Kapil Sharma Show, Super Dancer and now MasterChef India." Many others mentioned that they are extremely excited and cannot wait for the show.

More about MasterChef India

MasterChef is the most successful television cooking show across the globe. The show's format also holds a Guinness World Record and is popular in several countries including the UK, Australia, Israel, France, Italy, India and more. The multiple award-winning cookery show was created by Franc Roddam and has been entertaining the masses for over the past three decades. The show is produced in more than 50 countries and broadcast in over 200 territories.

The first season of MasterChef arrived in India in 2010 and was hosted by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and chefs Kunal Kapoor and Ajay Chopra. Over the years, the reality show has showcased talents from across the country providing a platform for master chefs. The show has also brought many international chefs including Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia, Ranveer Brar, and more on its platform.