'Masterchef India' Season 6 Written Update Jan 25: A Visit By 50 Police Officers

MasterChef India is India’s most popular and loved cooking reality show, MasterChef India season 6 received a great start with their top 15 contestants. These contestants impressed judges with their cooking skills. Also, on January 26, 2020, we will see one contestant will get eliminated from the MasterChef India.

In the Jan 25 episode of MasterChef India season 6, we saw the Chefs assigning a task to the contestants. The Expert Chef Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia welcomed all the contestants on the show and said that they are celebrating Republic Day on the sets so the contestants had to put up with a challenge and deliver effectively to impress the required parties.

MasterChef India January 25

Ranveer Brar said that they had to make 100 Dishes for the Female Police inspectors. The contestants get shocked when they heard about 100 Dishes. It was going to be prepared in a 150 Feet Thali. Let's take a brief look at what happened on the January 25th episode of Masterchef India.

Ranveer Brar said that in the Thali, they had added some very special Indian Recipes and the contestants had to show their cooking magic to prepare a savoury dish. Teamwork was crucial here, so the contestants had to work in a team where they had to cook 100 dishes in a limited time. Also, the Female Police Inspectors were going to take a taste from the dishes so the Challenge was an even bigger one and if contestants managed to impress them then they all will get an advantage. The remaining 10 contestants were divided into 2 teams and they cook a massive 15 feet platter of 100 dishes for 50 lady police in the Republic Day Special and followed by that there was an elimination round. Stay tuned for more updates.

