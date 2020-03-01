MasterChef India Season 6: How Much Cash Prize Does The Winner Take Home?

The first episode of MasterChef India season 6 aired back in 2019 and featured a panel of celebrated celebrity judges like Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia, and Ranveer Brar. Ever since then, the latest season of the culinary reality TV show has evidently managed to keep the entertainment quotient high. With the season coming to close, various information about which accolades will be present to the MasterChef India season 6 winner. Check out details about MasterChef India season 6 winner's prize below-

MasterChef India season 6 winner's prize

The part 2 of MasterChef India season 6 finale will be airing today i.e March 1, 2020, on Star Plus at 9:30 PM. The finale is reportedly set to be a big event as various celebrities will be making an appearance to motivate the MasterChef India season 6 finalists. The winner of the MasterChef India season 6 is all set to receive a MasterChef trophy and Coat and a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs.

