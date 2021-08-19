Masterchef Renewed For Season 12 By Fox: Ramsay, Sanchez & Bastianich To Return As Judges

The culinary competition Masterchef has a huge fanbase around the world. The show sees several home cooks compete with each other for the title of 'Masterchef' in the presence of several renowned chefs. The eleventh season of the show premiered earlier this year on Fox channel. While fans of the show were waiting for its next season, Fox announced the 12th season of the show.

Masterchef renewed for Season 12

The broadcasting network Fox recently renewed Masterchef for a 12th season. The show will again have Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez as judges. Earlier this month, Fox signed a new overall deal with Ramsay's production entity, Studio Ramsay Global, for developing lifestyle and food programs for Fox. Fox also acquired the current TV business of Studio Ramsay. However, Masterchef was not a part of the deal.

As per the official statement by Fox Network, the president of alternative entertainment and specials, Rob Wade, called Ramsay Gordon a "good friend" as the network recently launched Studio Ramsay Global as a part of its growth and programming strategy. He further mentioned how the three judges and ESNA have been a vital part of Fox and Masterchef's Season 11, Masterchef Legends, has brought success to the network. Wade shared the network is expecting the same momentum with Season 12 in 2022 and called it a "much deserved season." As per The Hollywood Reporter, Masterchef Legends has approx five million viewers across all platforms of Fox. It has also helped the network win the majority of Wednesday nights.

Details about Masterchef Legends

Masterchef Legends premiered on June 2, 2021, on Fox. The show is being produced by One Potato Two Potato and Endemol Shine North America. It is based on the format created by Franc Rodamm. Natalka Znak, Elisabeth Murdoch, Gordon Ramsay, Ben Adler, Pat Llewellyn, DJ Nurre, Sharon Levy, and Shyam Balse are the executive producers of the show. Throughout the 11th season, Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez were joined by several other legendary chefs. Apart from Masterchef, Gordon Ramsay also hosts and executive produces shows, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell And Back, Hell's Kitchen and Masterchef Junior.

IMAGE: THRSTREAMFIENDS' TWITTER