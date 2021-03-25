Mayuri Deshmukh On Taking Up 'Imlie': My Only Concern Was Hindi, It Wasn't My Comfort Zone

Khulta Kali Khulena fame Marathi actor Mayuri Deshmukh has created quite a stir in the Hindi television industry ever since she began essaying the role of Malini in Star Plus’ Imlie. Now, in a recent interview with Pop Dairies, the actor candidly spoke about her transition from Marathi shows to the Hindi TV fraternity. While doing so, Mayuri also revealed that Hindi was ‘out of her comfort zone’ initially.

During the interaction, Mayuri explained that she is ‘thankful’ for receiving the right team from the beginning. According to Mayuri, an actor needs a ‘different temperament’ to work in the Television industry. She detailed the delivery pattern of daily soaps, stating that although it's acting, the process is a different volume altogether. “You get the scene and in 5 minutes you have to deliver”, says Deshmukh.

Talking about her show Imlie, Mayuri Deshmukh enunciated that she hoped for getting a good team as it is very important. Apart from this, her major concern was also the language. “Hindi was not my comfort zone then”, continued Mayuri. For the star, it became important to get the same ease in Imlie which she had while doing Marathi shows. Further on, the Khulka Kali Khulena actor also unveiled the major difference that she found between the two Television fraternities.

As per the star, the budget difference is much higher in Hindi shows. However, the creative process is pretty much the same. For her, “Imli is not an over the top drama, everybody is acting realistically”.

About Imlie

Directed by Atif Khan, the drama show is bankrolled by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Films. Apart from Mayuri, the show stars Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. The plot of the film is the remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Ishti Kutum. Currently, in the show, a major twist has taken place as Aditya has gone all out to confess his real love for Imlie. Unaware of the major change, Malini is yet waiting for Aditya’s return to find why he had to lie to her. A confused Malini, in order to seek solace, has left her husband’s house.

(Promo Image Source: Mayuri Deshmukh's still from Imlie)