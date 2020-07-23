'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update | July 22, 2020: Sarita Finds Shanaya & Radhika

The episode of Majhya Navryachi Bayko starts with Gurunath going to meet Maya at the office. Maya loses her mind as soon as she sees him and asks him to leave her office. She tells him that she has fired him not only from the office but from her life too. When Gurunath tries to apologise to Maya, she slaps and Gurunath realises he was dreaming about it. He wakes up startled from his dream and worries about the next day.

'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For July 22, 2020

In the morning, Radhika and Saumitra are at the breakfast table. Radhika tells him that she prepared his favourite dish for lunch. They’re having a conversation about it and he asks her about Shanaya. Radhika tells him that they’ve grown fond of each other. He teases her that they will soon become best friends.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 15: Maya Demands A Lump Sum From Gurunath

On the other hand, Maya recollects her conversation with Shanaya when she receives a call from Gurunath. When she picks it up, Gurunath starts questioning her. Maya cuts him in between and tells him that she’ll speak to him when he comes to the office. After she cuts the call, Gurunath worries. At the office, Radhika asks her office members to stop the paperwork and tells him that Maya will also soon be a part of their plan.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 16, 2020: Gurunath In A Fix Due To Shanaya

Gurunath waits for Maya at the office and comes up with a plan after she sees a few boys rehearsing for their play. After Maya comes in, he tells her that he has been rehearsing a few lines from an upcoming play. He lies to her about the play that makes her believe him that he has been rehearsing for the play. She tells Gurunath about the video. He tells her that Shanaya has been lying to him and the video.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 20: Shanaya Shows Proof Against Gurunath

On the other hand, Radhika and Shanaya plan to meet in the evening. They meet and start talking to each other like old friends. Shanaya tells Radhika that she used to find her arrogant, but she is bold and beautiful. Just when the two are having a conversation, Sarita finds them talking to each other. The episode with Sarita finding Shanaya and Radhika together.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For July 21, 2020: Maya To Teach Gurunath A Lesson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.