'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Oct 24: Gurunath Warns Radhika & Shanaya

In Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Oct 24 episode, Gurunath dreams about Shanaya getting super-rich. He dreams of Shanaya spending money exponentially. While Gurunath is busy dreaming about Shanaya, the latter comes there and wakes him up. Gurunath gets surprised. He sees Shanaya brushing her teeth and asks her to go to the bathroom. Shanaya orders Gurunath to cook breakfast for her. At first, he gets shocked and lashes out at her, but then he remembers Kedya's suggestion to get back Shanaya in his life. Gurunath agrees to cook breakfast for Shanaya. Shanaya's mother goes to Gurunath's mother's house and learns to cook new dishes. They talk about Shastri aka Yashwant. Shanaya asks the latter if men like women who cook good food. Gurunath's mother says yes.

Also Read | Shows and movies like 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' that fans can binge watch

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update

Meanwhile, in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko latest episode, Gurunath sees Radhika in Shanaya's bedroom. He enters the room with breakfast for Shanaya. Radhika gets shocked and taunts him. Gurunath gets furious. He asks her what she was doing here. Shanaya interrupts their conversation and says she is here to train her to run Radhika Masale and save the company from people like Gurunath.

Gurunath warns Shanaya and Radhika

Gurunath gets more furious and warns Shanaya to not insult him in his own house. Shanaya questions him what could he do if she insulted him. Gurunath says he will create problems in Radhika and Shanaya's life that they will remember forever. Radhika responds to Gurunath's warning and says she isn't scared of him. Shanaya kicks Gurunath out of her room and says she will pay him the money for the house in two days.

Yashwant reaches Gurunath's mother's house to eat homemade breakfast. Shanaya's mother gets surprised seeing him. She offers him the breakfast she cooked. On the other hand, Radhika explains Shanaya to behave well with Gurunath. Shanaya agrees to fake it. Gurunath tells Kedya about Shanaya and Radhika. Kedya tells him to behave according to Shanaya. Shanaya and Radhika leave for the office. They meet Shanaya's mother Yashwant below their building. Radhika offers Shanaya’s mother a ride to her boutique. Radhika calls Soumitra and asks him to get ready and drop Shanaya at the Atrangi radio station.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Oct 15, 2020: Shanaya-Radhika celebrate partnership

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Oct 14: Shanaya is the new boss of 'Radhika Masale'

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written update Oct 13: Radhika announces her retirement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.