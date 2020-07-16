'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 15: Maya Demands A Lump Sum From Gurunath

Filming of several TV shows and web series were stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko started airing fresh episodes from Monday, that is July 13, 2020. The show features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Isha Keskar, Anita Date, Shweta Mehandale, Sharmila Rajaram Shine and others in key roles. Read on to know what happened in the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, which aired on July 15.

READ | Is 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Getting The Old Shanaya Back? Here's What Rasika Sunil Feels

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update July 15

On July 15's episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Maya was seen lashing out at Gurunath while mentioning how she did not find anything abnormal about Shanaya. After listening to Maya's opinion on Shanaya, Gurunath was surprised. Later, Maya stated that she will keep her promise as she accepted Shanaya’s invitation to come home for dinner. On the other hand, Gurunath was seen stressed as he felt that his truth is going to be exposed soon.

READ | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil To Return As 'Shanaya'; Read Details

Amid the stress, he realised that someone is involved in this matter and was reminded of Pinky yet again. While thinking about Pinky Gurunath got irritated as he doesn’t know who Pinky is. He then called Kedya to seek his advice on what is needed to be done next. Kedya asked him to speak with Mrs Sabnis, who can convince Shanaya to act crazy.

Meanwhile, upon hearing to Gurunath's request via Mrs Sabnis, Maya asked her to demand 10 lakh rupees from Gurunath to make her act crazy. Mrs Sabnis was delighted to hear her Shanu Baby’s plan and agreed to trick Gurunath. Later, Mrs Sabnis blackmailed Gurunath into giving her 10 lakh rupees to convince Shanaya to act weird. She even told him to go.

READ | Isha Keskar Aka Shanaya Reveals Why She Quit 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko', Watch

Gurunath tried to threaten her but she backfired at him and said he can lodge a complaint with the police against her as she is not afraid of him anymore. After a while, Kedya entered and was seen discussing with Gurunath about how they will manage to obtain 10 lakh on such short notice. Gurunath then had an idea. He planned to steal some money from his company’s treasury with the help of Maya.

Preview

In the next episode, Saumitra will tell Radhika that Maya has refused his dinner proposal that will mean that Maya is going to Gurunath’s place. Radhika looked pleased since her plan has succeeded. As the episode will mover further, Shanaya will beat Gurunath black and blue in the presence of Maya.

READ | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update | July 14, 2020: Gurunath Calls Shanaya Crazy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.