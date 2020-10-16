Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Oct 15, 2020: Shanaya-Radhika Celebrate Partnership

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko latest episode started with Anand, Shreyas and the entire team of Radhika Masale being concerned because of Radhika’s decision. Saumitra comes there worried and says that it will be difficult for Shanaya to take up two responsibilities at one time. Anand says that she will now have to stop her live show because the responsibility Radhika gave her needs more of her attention and time.

Meanwhile, Maya comes to meet Radhika and congratulates her. She tells Radhika that it was a nice move, but she will regret it. Radhika says she knows how to handle her company and Maya does not need to worry about it. Radhika sarcastically thanks and appreciates Maya that she took some time off her busy schedule and came for the meeting.

Shanaya and KD celebrate Shanaya’s achievements. Shanaya’s mother tells KD that she has to prepare for a lot of things for her daughter. They get back to work. Radhika and Shanaya hold a press conference where Shanaya answers all the questions asked by the media. Radhika adoringly smiles at her while Shanaya bats every question gracefully.

The team of Radhika Masale get worried if Shanaya will be able to handle her company. Shreyas says that one needs to be mature and efficient to run a company and being only entertaining is not the only thing. Jenny says that they should give some time to Shanaya, the other agree with her.

Gurunath goes back home when Shanaya’s mother and KD welcome him with roses. He gets furious and KD and Shhanaya’s mother. KD tells Gurunath to get back with Shanaya, giving him the example of Radhika and Saumitra. Shanaya’s mother shuts KD up, while Gurunath storms out of his house.

On the other hand, Radhika Masale’s team bring a cake to celebrate their third anniversary. Radhika and Shanaya come there and Radhika asks Shanaya to cut the cake. She orders for a candle and places it next to the cake. She takes an oath in front of the entire team and says that she will always remain loyal to Radhika Masale. She also says that Radhika Masale will be her first priority and she will never do anything because the company faces a loss.

