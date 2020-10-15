Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Oct 14: Shanaya Is The New Boss Of 'Radhika Masale'

The episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko started with Radhika announcing that she is taking retirement. She further tells everyone that she has decided not to merge her company with any other company and especially not SB Group of Companies. Radhika announces Shanaya as the new head of Radhika Masale. Radhika’s entire team is shocked by this decision of hers.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update October 14

Shanaya waits inside the cabin with Panvalkar. She is equally shocked when she hears Radhika has announced her name. She tries to hide but decides to face everyone outside. Gurunath and Maya get a huge shock when Radhika makes the announcement. Meanwhile, Shanaya comes out and meets Radhika. The media run towards her and start bombarding her with questions. Radhika tells them that she will hold a separate Press Conference for them.

Radhika apologises to her team and tells them that the decision she took was for the company’s future. She also apologises to Shanaya for such a hasty decision. Shanaya happily accepts the offer and tells that she give her best in making Radhika proud. Shanaya gives a small speech and makes two announcements. She says since she has the authority to make decisions for the company, she won’t be merging Radhika Masale into any company. She also says that she would never change the name of Radhika Masale.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update: What Is Radhika's Next Movie Against Maya & Guru?

Meanwhile, Shanaya’s mother meets KD. She asks KD to lend her some money since he is in contacts with some big businessmen. Just then Shanaya calls her up and tells her the good news. Shanaya’s mother gets very happy when she gets to know that Shanaya is now the head of Radhika Masale. KD then asks Shanaya’s mother to lend him some money but she escapes from there.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 12: Shreyas And Anand Trouble Gurunath

On the other hand, furious Gurunath and Maya leave from Radhika's office. Maya tries to stop him and tells him they will remind Radhika how her decision is wrong. Gurunath tells Maya that Radhika put Shanaya on the front seat as the face of the company, but she will be handling everything from the back seat. Maya tells Gurunath that she is not scared about Radhika's dirty moves, but she will now face her confidently. Maya goes back in while Gurunath leaves.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 13: Radhika Announces Her Retirement

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Oct 11: Shreyas Returns To Radhika Masale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.