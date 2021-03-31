Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 2021 Starting Date: Know When The Show Airs

Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show garnered a lot of popularity ever since it premiered in 2014. It is currently gearing up for the release of its fifth season. The first three seasons were hosted by Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna while the fourth one was hosted by Chiranjeevi. Interestingly, JR NTR has been roped in to host the fifth and the latest season of this show. For all those who want to know Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 2021 starting date, here are all the details.

Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 2021 starting date and other details

The promotional video of this popular reality television show was dropped on March 13, 2021. In the video, Jr NTR looked dapper in a black suit. The suit had a golden embroidery done on its left side. Throughout the video, the actor explained the rules of the game. The show is going to air on Gemini TV. The premiere date of the first episode of the fifth season will be announced soon by the makers. The registrations for this game show have begun and all those who want to appear on the show will have to follow a set of instructions to get themselves registered. The official Instagram page of Gemini TV has explained all the rules for the same.

Jr NTR also took to his Instagram to share his photo from his recent photoshoot for Gemini TV's Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. He was dressed in the suit that he was seen wearing in the promo of the show. The RRR actor wrote in the caption, "Waiting to meet you on the hot seat! #EvaruMeeloKoteeswarulu". Fans are excited to see Jr NTR host this season and see him in a more casual avatar on the show. Many commented on the post by saying that they looking forward to seeing him as well while many others lovingly called him 'anna'.

Jr NTR's upcoming movie

The actor is currently filming for the upcoming multi-star cast film RRR. This movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and features an ensemble cast of NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan while Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. The plot of the film is loosely based on the lives of the freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The first looks of Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's characters were recently revealed. The movie slated to release on October 13, 2021.

Image courtesy: Screengrab from Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu promo