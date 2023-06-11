Meet India's First Stuntwoman, 69-year Old 'Sholay Girl' Reshma Pathan

The third season of reality television show India's Best Dancer celebrated the milestone occasion of 110 years of Indian cinema. As part of the celebration, India's first stuntwoman will be a part of the proceedings. 69-year-old Reshma Pathan, who is also popularly known as the 'Sholay Girl', joined host Jay Bhanushali on stage as she opened up about the unique trajectory of her life and career.

Reshma Pathan also roped in Bhanushali to perform a few stunts on stage with her. Reshma Pathan's presence on stage was part of a larger segment on the show, geared towards honouring those who are usually part of the behind-the-scene ongoings of the Hindi film industry. Others guests invited for this segment include Manoj Desai, the executive director of the Maratha Mandir Cinema, and Ranjit Dahiya, who founded the Bollywood Art Project.

How the 'Sholay Girl' became India's first stuntwoman

('Sholay girl' Reshma Pathan with host Jay Bhanushali | Image: Twitter)

Reshma Pathan joined host Jay Bhanushali on-stage to share the story of her life. She shared how in a house full of several siblings and a very ill father, she had to step out to earn money for the family. One fine day, Reshma was spotted jumping on the streets. She was approached by 'Azim bhai' with the opportunity to join films in the capacity of a stuntwoman. She relayed that though her father was not happy with the idea of her working in films, he eventually agreed and thus started Reshma's journey as India's first stuntwoman.

Reshma Pathan has powered through a stellar career spanning 400 films in various languages. The 69-year-old shared that though she had numerous injuries, they never deterred her from her path. Her filmography continues to grow as she still actively performs stunts. She also made it a point to thank the industry for accepting her and the audiences for their love for her long-standing career.