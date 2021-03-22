Meet Yasaswi Kondepudi, 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 Telugu' Winner; Here's A Peek Into His Life

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu 13 is a singing competition headlined by Pradeep Machiraju. The competitors and their flawless performance have created a lot of buzz on social media, with Yasaswi Kondepudi becoming an instant hit. His performance of the song The Life Of Ram from the Sharwanand and Samantha starrer film Jaanu has not only wowed the music world but also actor Sharwanand, the film's lead actor, who had praised the young talent. Before joining Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he performed in a number of other stage productions, singing Telugu movie cover songs. On Youtube, the majority of his songs have millions of views. He also runs the Yasaswi Kondepudi YouTube channel, which has a large following. Read to know Yasaswi Kondepudi's bio.

Who is the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 Telugu?

Yasaswi Kondepudi completed his education at Kakinada's Bhashyam School, as per Telugu Wiki. He's always excelled in studies and singing since he was a boy. He graduated from Andhra Medical College in Vizag with a bachelor's degree in medicine, as mentioned in the report. As a singer and keyboard player, he performed at numerous music events in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He formed a band called "YK Concert" with his classmates, and they have performed many stage shows with this band. On YouTube, his songs by Pawan Kalyan and YS Rajasekhara Reddy are very popular, so it was not too much of a surprise when he was crowned the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu winner 2021.

The site adds that he used to have a lot of fans when he was in school and completed BiPc at Sri Chaitanya College after completing his schooling. After completing his intermediate, he went on to Andhra University in Vizag to study MBBS in 2014. He resumed his studies while honing his vocal skills. He won several awards in a singing competition when he was in school. Late SP Balasubramaniam, his favourite singer, presented him with the award.

Yasasawi Kondepudi was born in Rajahmundry, East Godavari, on November 14, 1993. Yasaswi Kondepudi's family consists of his mother, who is a housewife, and his father, who works for the government. He has a sister who is also an MBBS student.