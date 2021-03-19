Megha Gupta Explains Effects Of 'negative Ions' In An Instagram Post

Indian television actress Megha Gupta recently shared a few photos of herself on her Instagram handle talking about the effects of 'negative ions'. Megha shared a long caption along with her photos, talking about 'negative ions' and what they are. The actress talked about how these ions are "odorless, tasteless, and invisible molecules" which we inhale in larger amounts while in certain environments. She mentioned how once inside our system, these molecules then "produce biochemical reactions that increase levels of the mood chemical serotonin, helping to alleviate depression, relieve stress, and boost our daytime energy".

Megha also mentioned some other benefits of inhaling negative ions, saying, "they enhance white blood cells, increase the flow of oxygen to the brain, help with productivity and alertness and relieve symptoms of allergies to dust, mould spores and other allergens". Megha talked about how we should expose ourselves to these ions by frequently visiting areas like parks, mountains, beaches, forests etc. She then talked about how she knows that being able to access these areas is not an everyday thing for everyone, which is why the actress suggested using salt while in the shower on a daily basis. She also mentioned how she practices this and also how "literally any salt works well".

Megha simply ended her caption by saying, "For now, take that shower and know that you are being cleansed and energised. There is no excuse in giving yourself the gift of a good life". In the photos, Megha can be seen wearing a colourful striped bikini as well as standing under the shower. Take a look at Megha Gupta's photos below.

More about Megha Gupta

Megha Gupta's Instagram is quite the popular handle to stalk on the social media site. The actress enjoys an impressive following of 1 million and is an avid Instagrammer, having posted nearly 1.5k posts on her handle. The actress often posts photos and videos from her travel, her work, her family and more, keeping her fans updated with her life.

Megha Gupta's tv shows include Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Main Teri Parchhain Hoon, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Khauff Begins... Ringa Ringa Roses, Dream Girl and many more. Megha Gupta is a health and fitness freak, as is evident via her recent Instagram post as well. The actress often posts videos and photos from her time in the gym. Take a look at one of her recent fitness videos below.