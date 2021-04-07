Megha Ray Isolates Herself At Home After Her Parents Test Positive For COVID-19

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, many celebrities have also tested positive for the virus. Recently, Megha Ray from the popular television show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, in an interview revealed that her parents have tested positive for COVID-19. Megha Roy is currently in home quarantine and has taken all the safety precautions. The shooting of her show Apna Time Bhi Aayega was halted on March 31, 2021.

Megha Ray isolates herself

Megha Ray in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed that it's been two weeks since her father had been tested positive for COVID-19. She added that her mother tested positive for COVID-19 after Holi. She further revealed that she doesn't know how her parents got infected with COVID-19. Furthermore, the actor said that she had a fever and was feeling weak while shooting for Apna Bhi Time Aayega. Megha Roy revealed that her test results came back negative. Megha added that her first two reports came positive but her third report came back negative. She said that she later consulted a doctor and went through a CT scan which revealed that her lungs have become congested which is consistent with the people that are affected by COVID-19 so she decided to isolate herself at her home.

Megha Roy then talked about the current status of the condition of her parents She revealed that her father's fever has gone down while her mother still has a high fever, back pain, and weakness. The actor added that she has realized that the virus cannot be taken lightly and all we can do is take proper medications. The actor added that it is important to stay positive and be calm-headed in such tough times. In the end, she requested all her fans to stay safe and follow all the safety norms.

Recently, she shared a post on her Instagram in which she thanked all her fans for sending prayers and wishes for her parents. The actor also requested everyone to follow all the safety norms. In the caption, she wrote, "Looking forward to better days Thank you for all the prayers and wishes that you are sending across for my parents. Most of us eventually made the mistake of taking covid lightly, but it is my sincere request to all of you to follow all the necessary precautions. Keep yourself and your family safe". Take a look at her post below.

Source: Megha Roy's Instagram