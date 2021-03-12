Megha Ray Reveals How Gender Stereotypes Stopped Her From Becoming A Mechanical Engineer

Indian television actor Megha Ray is known for her role of Rani in ZeeTV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega. She made her debut on Indian television with Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai on ZeeTV in November 2019. The actor recently revealed that she and her character Rani's struggles are not much different from each other. Moreover, just like Rani, she also wished to become a mechanical engineer but became a victim of societal stereotypes instead.

Megha and Rani's similar struggles

Megha Ray as Rani in the show is the daughter of the head staff member of an affluent family in Jaipur. Rani refuses to be tied down by her humble roots and wants to carve her own destiny. Just like Rani, Megha is also an outspoken and opinionated woman who wished to pursue her career in mechanical engineering before getting into modelling and acting. However, this phase of her life did not pass without overcoming societal challenges regarding gender. Megha believes that people do make strong assumptions about the capabilities of women.

While sharing her experience, Megha said that just like her character, she also wanted to pursue mechanical engineering but was often told that a girl should not wish to get into a career that demands a lot of manual work. She added that women are usually assumed to be weaker compared to men and she thinks that this thought actually applied in her situation. She further said that what matters is how a woman thinks of herself and believes in her own capabilities. If a woman believes in herself, she is strong enough to chase her dreams. Megha concluded that both genders have their own differences, but these differences must not stop a woman from doing what she wants and pursuing any career freely.

Megha ray's show Apna Time Bhi Aayega also cast Fahmaan Khan and Tannaz Irani in the lead roles. Tannaz Irani plays the role of Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat while Fahmaan Khan's role is Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat. The show first premiered on October 20, 2020. Apna Time Bhi Aayega's episodes are also available on Zee5.

Promo Image Source: PR

