Meghan McCain Talks About 'The View' Exit In Upcoming Audio-only Memoir 'Bad Republican'

Meghan McCain is one of the popular American columnists and television hosts, known for her appearance on the well-known talk show, The View. It was recently unveiled that she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming audio-only memoir, Bad Republican on Audible. It was recently revealed how she opened up about her motherhood and her exit from the talk show, The View, in her book.

Meghan McCain talks about her The View exit in her memoir

According to the report by People, as the former The View host will release her memoir on Audible, the audio entertainment company issued a statement. The statement called her memoir a "deeply personal narrative". It further revealed that her memoir would be "detailing McCain's experience as the daughter of an American icon, a conservative rebel and a new mother." According to the statement, McCain’s Bad Republican will also include exclusive details surrounding her recent departure from The View.

The memoir is also expected to recount the final moments she spent with her father, John McCain, the 2008 candidate of the US Presidential elections. Meanwhile, it will also give glimpses of her “adventures on the New York dating scene before meeting her now-husband, Ben; of her views on cancel culture, internet trolls and life backstage as the sole Republican on America's most-watched daytime talk show — and why she decided to leave."

Furthermore, it was also stated that McCain’s memoir will uncover details about "the awkward phone call she received from Donald and Melania and where she thinks the Republican Party, and the country, goes from here; and of why a miscarriage and the birth of her daughter, Liberty, have left her so fired up about women's rights."

As McCain recently left The View after being one of the panellists of the show for four years, it was revealed that ABC wanted her to stay. During that time, she mentioned that she decided to leave the show because it no longer fit her priorities. While announcing her exit, she stated that it was not an easy decision and added,

“It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like.”

