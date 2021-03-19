'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' Cast And Crew Test Positive For Coronavirus

Television show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was launched on Star Plus a month ago, February 15, 2021. The show, which is based on the Telugu show Gorintaku and stars Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles, is attracting a lot of attention. However, with the rise of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the cast and crew of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have tested positive for the virus. According to the show, this is the most number of Coronavirus cases that have occurred on a set.

Sandiip Sikcand, Producer of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, recently revealed, “Few artists and crew members who are a part of the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. All of them have received medical help/attention and are under quarantine. The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to”.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali filming locations

Many of the episodes in this series feature visuals with an Indian feel and pleasant backgrounds. The filming locations are quite different from one another, but they are also quite well-known among the general public. According to indiaforums.com, Kolhapur, in the state of Maharashtra, is an important shooting location for Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. According to IMDb, a number of famous films have been shot in Kolhapur, including The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Mother India, Veergati, Lapachhapi, and many more. It also has several other natural areas that are popular tourist destinations.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali cast

Shivangi Khedkar, Sai Ketan Rao, Milind Phatak, Asmita Ajgaonkar, Snehal Reddy, and others star in the much-acclaimed show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The show debuted on television recently and is Star Plus's most recent venture. While the show's larger plot has been kept under wraps, the next few episodes will play a role in establishing it. Fans and viewers are currently enjoying the twists and turns in the show.