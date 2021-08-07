Melissa Benoist Concludes 'Supergirl' Season Six Filming, Bids Adieu To The Series' Fans

Actor Melissa Benoist has finally wrapped up filming for the sixth and ultimate season of her The CW series Supergirl as she bid farewell to the fans of the superhero series. The actor took to her Instagram uploading a photo with fellow casts members Chyler Leigh( Alex Danvers) and David Harewood (Martian Manhunter) and thanked the audience, cast and crew for the 'incredible 6 yeas'. The actor took over the role in 2015, becoming the first woman to lead a primetime superhero TV series in decades. It started its journey on CBS, before moving to The CW from the second season.

“Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️ that’s a wrap on @supergirlcw,” she wrote on Instagram.

Melissa Benoist wraps up Supergirl season six shoot

The news of the termination of the popular DC Comics-based series came out in September 2020. Benoist wrote on social media at the time, "To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me the strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

Expressing excitement about the final lap of the show, she added, "I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."

The series will follow Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl) and one of the last surviving Kryptonians. It is being produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros Television and DC Entertainment, with Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner serving as showrunners. Apart from Melissa, the series also stars Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo and Staz Nair.

The finale is set to make an entry on Tuesday, August 24 on The CW at 9 p.m. ET and PT. The sixth season will have 20 episodes, which means it will go on for a couple of months.

(IMAGE- SUPERGIRLCW/INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.