'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Promo: Will Niya Let Her Dad Amber Get Reunited With Guneet?

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is all set to make a grand comeback with new episodes. In the latest promo of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Amber and Niya are seen returning home on a bike while Guneet crosses their path. Amber stops abruptly and is seen staring at Guneet.

Guneet tries to say to something to Amber but Niya comes in between. In the later shot of the video, Niya is seen scolding her father and saying that Guneet is not the right woman for him, it would be better if he stays away from her. On the other hand, Guneet is seen saying to her mom that she doesn’t have any relationship with the father-daughter duo.

In the last shot of the video, Amber is seen making food when he gets lost in Guneet’s thoughts. The video ends with Niya asking Amber where he is lost. Looks like Amber is stuck between Guneet and Niya. It would be interesting for the fans to see that Amber and Guneet will reunite or Niya would find her new ‘Dulhan’ for her dad.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast shares BTS pictures

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast has been seen sharing several BTS pictures since the past few days. Shweta Tiwari who plays the role of Guneet posted a picture of herself enjoying me-time in a corner alone on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta Tiwari, in the pictures, is seen seated on a chair. Donning a maroon ethnic ensemble, she is reading a book on her tabloid. Wearing a mask, she is engrossed in the reading process. While sharing the photographs she explained that it is her little corner. The hashtag ‘books and me’ describe the actor’s love for reading.

Earlier, Shweta Tiwari shared another BTS picture. In this picture, she was seen donning a mask that had ‘Stay 6 feet away’ imprinted on it. She posted the picture with Anjali Tatrari, another lead actor from Mere Dal Ki Dulhan. The selfie sees both the actors striking a happy pose.

About Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan revolves around Niya, who keeps worrying about her single father. She is trying to find the best life partner for her dad. She comes across Guneet, an eligible female suitor who she rents half her apartment. The soap opera airs on Sony Entertainment Television. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles.

